Butte College will return to in-person learning at 50% in the fall

Students share the challenges of remote learning as their school has been mostly online, and are looking forward to be back on campus.

Vaccines for faculty and staff.

New today -- butte college is taking a similar approach in bringing student back.

For fall 2021 the school will offer 50 percent of it's courses on campus -- including transfer-level math and english, science labs and arts classes/labs.

Student services will offer student support -- both virtually and on campus.

New at 5 -- action news now reporter tori apodaca joins us live from the college.

Tori -- how are students feeling about the decision?

Yes, hayley, i spoke with some students who told me how difficult it has been learning online.

Teachers at butte college have gotten creative with having students complete assignments such as science labs online.

But being back on campus means an end to some of these challenges.

"i need that one on one connection with the teacher, i need to be able to see it, i need to be able to ask questions right off the bat.

I need that paper graded immediately and back to me so i can understand."

// "it's a little too easy to procrastinate you know, because it is online you don't really have to worry about due dates until they are right on top of you."

The college did offer twenty percent of their classes in person this past school year for some classes like welding, heavy machinery and nursing.

They plan to be face to face at fifty percent in the fall.

Live in chico, tori apodaca.

Action news now.

Coverage you can count on.

Transfer-level math and english classes and science and arts labs will be offered in person at butte college in the fall.