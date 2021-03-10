MidMorning with Aundrea (Part 2) - November 16, 2016

Join Aundrea Self at the table...you're watching MidMorning on WCBI (Part 2).

A tough-as-nails texas lawman -- who brought serial killers to justice -- is getting the hollywood treatment.

An oscar-winning actor will now play a role inspired by the life of a now 70- year-old sheriff.

Jennifer lindgren has his story.

In hell or high water, jeff bridges plays an aging texas ranger - pursuing bank robbers - a final chase before retirement.

"set up a meetin with taylor sheridan, the writer.

He told me that he had an uncle parnell mcnamara who my character was loosely based on."

Parnell mcnamara made sure the actor got the part right.

"he wanted th look, he wanted the walk, he wanted to the very best job he could to portray a texas lawman or a texas ranger."

The mclennan county sheriff is a throwback texas lawman - "i took th sheriff's office back to the western look.

Put the old gun racks in."

He hails from a long line of us marshals.

His grandfather, his father, and his brother all wore the badge.

"she had he machine gun, little white hair."

Even his mother - at 95 years old - was at home on the gun range.

Mcnamara served out of the waco branch - his younger brother mike with him every step.

The pair trailed serial killer kenneth allen mcduff.

The brothers brought him from kansas to texas to face justice - a case seared into mcnamara's memory..

"in november o '98 i witnessed his execution.

And he never apologized.

He was brutal and evil to the very end."

Yet after 33 years of tracking down bad guys - the toughest moment in his career - came on his 57th birthday.

"there's standing joke that there's still claw marks on the carpet of the us marshal's office where they had to drag me out."

The day all federal law enforcement officers, are forced to retire.

"i did not want t retire.

I wasn't ready.

" a decade later, hollywood - quite literally - came calling.

"hey there, jef bridges returning your call."

"he seemed like very nice guy" during the filming of hell or high water - bridges rang mcnamara for advice.

"i said jeff yo don't want a stupid looking hat or you're gonna look like howdy doody.

He said i don't wanna look like howdy doody."

That was only part of it.

The actor wanted how he would talk to a criminal as a marshal at the end of his career.

"i said jeff yo have to change your tone of voice and approach it from a different way.

Because you no longer have that big hammer to hang over their head like you do when you're carrying a badge."

The inspiration and the academy award winner finally met on the red carpet this summer.

70 years old - mcnamara has no plans to be an actor.

"i'll probabl fade away as just an old sheriff, you know?"

In waco, jennifer lindgren, cbs 11 news.

Fading away may be far off for mcnamara.

There's no age limit on retirement for texas sheriffs.

