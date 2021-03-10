Utes passing game bounces back

Dana the utes passing game was struggling... but this past week....troy williams had his best game of the season...torching arizona state..

And the utes will need him to stay at that level in this crucial final stretch of the season... dana: it had been a rough stretch for troy williams. he hadn't completed over 50 percent of his passes in four games until he lit up arizona state for 296 yards and four touchdowns.

"i feel like we went out there and executed the pass game very well," williams said.

"raelon had a big game and i was able to spread it around a little to a bunch of different receivers."

"troy bounced back after a couple of performances where he wasn't quite as accurate as he wanted to be," said head coach kyle whittingham.

"he was very good, took care of the football, no interceptions."

Dana: a big part of the passing game's resurgence is the play of raelon singleton.

After just four total catches in the last four games combined, singleton exploded for three touchdowns against the sun devils.

"i'm not saying i didn't lose focus," singleton said.

"this week i was just more focused just because, like i said, the three super bowl games that if we win we're going to the championship.

So, i knew i had to step up."

"it was his best game as a ute without a doubt," whittingham said.

"in m estimation, it was his best week of practice as a ute.

It's amazing how that works.

When you practice well, you tend to play well."

Dana: so now utah doesn't have to rely on joe williams and the running game as much, and with the 11th-ranked defense in the pac-12, oregon coming to town, the utes are hoping to stay balanced.

"we're going to try to take our shots whenever we can," williams said.

"but we're going to stay true to our offense.

"we think we're at our best when we're balanced," added whittingham.

"so we're not going to try to be heavy duty one way or another.

We want to be balanced just like we were against arizona state.

