St. Charles taking flu precautions

Charles Medical Center is requiring all its caretakers to either get vaccinated or wear a mask for the entirety of the flu season.

The fire is under investigation.

### don't be alarmed if you see employees at st.

Charles hospital in bend wearing masks.

It's part of an effort to boost flu vaccination rates among its caregivers to protect its patients.

Every caregiver must either receive a flu shot or wear a mask from december first to march thirty-first - the peak of flu season.

### "the purpose of this is t improve the overall immunity of the folks who are here on a day to day basis.

We wanna protect our patients and we wanna protect our community from influenza, and the influenza vaccination is the single best way we can do that."

St.

Charles is hoping that everyone, not just their