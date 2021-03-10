Small businesses learn important cyber security precautions

Number one way to protect yourself is to use longer passwords that are stronger.

Three years ago 40 million target shoppers had their information stolen on black friday as part of major cyber hack.

Today local news 8's esmi careaga looked into cyber crimes and how to better protect yourself.

Esmi what are some of the things you should do.

Number one..

Longer passwords are stronger.

Big box stores get hacked and so do consumers like you..

Nats: when grinch like hackers comprise your privacy... you want to make sure you're smarter than them.

Lmg security c-o karen spenger says you can fall victim even at the pump.

Sot: "gas stations potentiall can skim credit card numbers so you want to look for security tape on the gas pumps that have not been altered."

You can be at risk when you shop, email, do social media and talk on the phone.

Sot: "that information can be hacked and that information can be misused by cyber criminals that steal the information to either sell it or use it to their advantage to steal your money, steal your identity and your information: sprenger says once your information has been compromised you need to act fast.

Sot: "you need to change passwords they need to update their bank cards, beaware of what's happening with your accounts sign up with credit monitoring."

Also an easy plac for hackers to get you is when you take out money from an a-t- m.

You want to make sure you cover your pin because camera's could catch your pin.

And also make sure there is no device on top of the card reader.

According to krebs on security another major hack was on verizon.

Where 1 point 5 million customers records were hacked.

And sold on the black market.