Father of DUI victim joins MADD to lower drunk driving

He lost his son to an impaired driver on August 20th, 2014.

Gary Hoff is joining MADD to try and encourage others to not drink and drive.

Every hour someone dies as a result of drunk driving.

That's according to mother against drunk driving who just kicked off their 30th annual tie one on for safety campaign.

To lower those shocking statistics this holiday season.

Gary Hoff lost his son 2 years ago in a tragic crash that also killed another woman. Hoff says he lives with that pain every day and feels it could all have been avoided.

Today he joined MADD to send a strong message against drunk driving this holiday season.

Today he joined madd to send a strong message against drunk driving this holiday season.

Gary Hoff - son killed by drunk driver: "He killed two people my son and another lady ran right over them near loop 375"

It's a day that still haunts gary hoff all these years later.

His son garett was killed in a multi-car collision all because a drunk driver... behind the wheel.

Gary hoff - son killed in dui crash: "he was killed instantly, a very good son his mom my daughter very devastated" chorus: that man behind the wheel... 47-year old sterling ashcroft... who pleaded guilty for 2 counts of murder... and now serving 40-years behind bars.

Gary hoff - son killed in dui crash: "your a victim forever just like him in jail you're in your own jail" chorus: for hoff... he's happy with the conviction... but knows it will never bring his son back.

Which is why his new mission... is to prevent his tragedy... from happening to others on the road.

Gary hoff - son killed in dui crash: "this is my relief, to tell people young people of any age i don't care what it is, i just feel this is my mission" chorus: wednesday is the start of the 30th annual "tie one on for safety" red ribbon campaign... put on by mother's against drunk driving.

Gary hoff - son killed in dui crash: "it is a reminder when individuals tie a red ribbon to their vehicle that they make that decision before to plan ahead with a designated driver, take a taxi or an uber" chorus: the simple message of a red ribbon... to remind el pasoans... it's a simple decision.

Gary hoff - son killed in dui crash: "well i just started being an uber driver for that reason to help maybe somebody" chorus: a simple decision... that if made incorrectly... could ruin not just your own life... but the life of someone else.

Gary Hoff - son killed in dui crash: "You guys have a great time that's what the holidays are for but don't live in tragedy where you'll have to turn around the next morning and know that something went wrong"