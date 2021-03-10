Aberdeen police department in need of new computers

The computers at The Aberdeen Police Department are at least 10 years old and of all different brands.

The aberdeen police department is trying to raise money for new computers.

A volunteer i-t worker has started a 'go fund me' account to help.

Eyewitness news reporter misty inglet was in aberdeen today and talked with the chief about why they need new equipment.

Cover"i was, frankly, a little appalled just because of how old the equipment is.

It's a mish-mash of different brands, some of which really shouldn't even probably be running in a business environment, some of which they don't even manufacture anymore."

Standup misty inglet / eyewitness news "the computers here at th aberdeen police department are at least 10 years old.

With all different brands and no central server, it can make efficient police work difficult."through a recen grant from the bingham county sheriff, aberdeen p-d received 5 body cameras, one for each officer.

Chief carroll says the body cams have been a great help so far, but they can't do all they're meant to without a proper system to run them..

Chief charles carroll / aberdeen police department "with all that video, digita media, or evidence, our system here is totally inadequate in order to get all that evidence to the prosecutors."jame s heiser / started the go fund me account "with an older computer, yo just don't have the horsepower or the memory to make that happen in a timely manner.

It gets done, but we're wasting a lot of the officers time waiting for these events to take place."the curren computers also don't have enough storage space for all the video evidence and records.

Because the computers are all different, data can't be shared between them either.

James says it's so old and low- quality that.... james "i think most people i the area probably have smart phones or tablets that are more powerful than the equipment we have here in the police station and they're expected to do a professional job with outdated and outmoded equipment."

The chief says he understands there are a lot of needs out there, but every dollar counts.

In aberdeen, i'm misty inglet.

The goal is 17- thousand dollars.

That would cover the cost of new laptops, desktops, a server, and licensing software.

So far, only 25 dollars have been raised on the 'go fund me' page.

A link to the account is on our website, kidk dot-