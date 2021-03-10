Dakota Valley ready for state tournament

Dakota Valley is at state for the fifth straight year

Straight season, the dakota valley volleyball team will end its season at the state tournament.

And for this year's seniors, it could be an extra special weekend.

The panthers are the top seed for the 8 team tournament beginning tomorrow in watertown and if the brackets hold, dv would win its second state title to mirror their crown from 2013.

The four panther seniors, shayla johnson, katie soukup, taylor hauger and anna rasmussen were freshmen that season and coach rick pruett was in his first year, meaning they can come full circle.

Anna rasmussen--"it's always the goal.

Being the number one seed, it makes it that much more plausible that we can do it.

We have faith in our team and our teammates that it's accomplishable."

Taylor hauger--"it would mean everything to me.

That would be the perfect way to end my senior career.

I couldn't think of a better way to end it."

Rick pruett--"it's funny because i was looking today at that picture of that state championship team and those girls were--shayla [johnson] was in uniform, the other three were stats and manager girls as freshmen, so i just thought, 'wow,' how neat would that be for them to experience a state championship that way and then go win one on the court for themselves.

I think that would just be a full circle thing and just kind of a proud moment, kind of a proud dad moment, you know as a coach."

Dv plays sioux valley tomorrow at noon.

Chris: lawton-bronson