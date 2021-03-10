LSUS Ecclasia

Sportsto the college level..

Lsu shreveport taking on ecclasia college this afternoon in front of a front of a packed house..

This is bossier grad rashard owens getting the bucket and the foul..

The pilots roll to a 103-92 to a 103-92 victory..

But most importantly..

Elementary students from the city of shreveport received a powerful message from the naia's champions of character programlucas morgan:"the naia's got a champions of character program they try to do through all of the schools.

We thought schools.

We thought what a great opportunity to get our youth involved.

Our coaches and our staff have gone out into the community and asked some of the elemenary schools to come out today.

We've ended today.

We've ended up with over 500 elementary students here today which has turned out to be a great event."and finally..

Etbu topping