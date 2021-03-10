Lake Contrary Students Raise Funds

Instead of gifts--some st.

Joseph students are giving back this holiday season by providing clean drinking water to those in need.

Need.

Fifth graders at lake contrary built water filters as a part of their service learning project.

In addition to building the filters--the class is also gathering money for filters to help families in asia.

Teachers say it started out as a small project, but quickly gained momentum... (sot charlene allsbury: as it grew the kids, got more excited which was the point of it.

That they became invested.

At first, it was like, eh, a water filter, but when they saw that other people were joing them they're like, i want to be a part of this too.

) ) so far, the class has raised enough to provide 7 filters for families in need.