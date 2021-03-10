November a Deadly Month for Deer

May not get to harvest at all because of the weather.

Elizabeth if all go according to plan with upcoming weather-- arthur says they should be almost done with harvest by mid-december terri elizabeth-- is night cotton a trend for most farmers?

Elizabeth yes-- if you drive past a field tonight there's a pretty good chance you'll see bright lights starring back at you some local farmers are working around the clock to get every bit because the snow slows down their production jon if you plan on hitting the road this upcoming holiday season -- you might want to exercise even more caution as you're driving...as our "leslie adami" reports it's the deadliest month for deer crossing.

The month of november is a deadly one for deer -- not just because of the hunting season -- but because as wildlife experts explain -- they'll be darting across roads more often.

Dr. philip gipson, ttu dept.

Of natural resources management "it's when the rut really starts to go.

They're like some of these teenage boys that you see around you know that don't act as mature as we'd like to see them sometimes."

Dangerous of course for the deer -- but drivers as well this holiday season dr. philip gipson, ttu dept.

Of natural resources management "the accident rate could very well go up here in november.

Be very cautious indeed, always be cautious but especially this time of year."

Sgt.

John gonzalez "we do see our share of deer crashes, of vehicles involved in those crashses unfortunately and they can create a big hazard and be dangerous for you."

Early dawn and dusk are usually when bucks will try to pursue doe -- dps advising -- to try to avoid traveling during those times of day sgt.

John gonzalez "we would encourage people to not outdrive their headlights if theyr'e driving at night, early in the morning.

Especially if you're going south, and the further south you go and the more thicket there is the obviously the more deer and wildife you're