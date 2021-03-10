Walk your human is a new litter initiative taking place in frederick county, virginia.

Morgan: whag's sierra fox has the story.

<< this new litter initiative teams up you and your dog or other companion to build a cleaner and greener environment.

Gloria puffinberger: "it's basically just asking that while you're out with your dog and you pass litter, just pick it up."

A dog named butch that passed away was the inspiration for this initiative.

While walking around the clear brook area with his family, he would collect bottles, cans, and all sorts of roadside trash.

He leaves behind a legacy of service and a cleaner community.

Carrie white: "i would take him on the leash and veer off the road and pick up litter.

And he would turn around and bring it back to me.

And after doing that several times i started carrying a trash bag with me and he would do it and i'd just pick it up and we just made it a ritual."

Frederick county is giving away kits to residents to combat litter and encourage you to spend quality time with your pet or friend while doing something positive for the environment.

Sierra fox: walk your human kits are free and available at the public works administration office in winchester.

In the kit, you get a little grabber, dog waste bags, a safety vest, and a pedometer."

The only unique step is taking a "litter selfie" to post on the app litterati.

Doing so - will put the county's clean up efforts on a map, literally.

Gloria puffinberger: "those litter selfies the number of posts that are out there that are from this community, we can use that as leverage to get more grant money in the future to do other programs that will benefit frederick county as a whole."

Reporting in winchester, sierra fox, whag news.

>> tasmin: keep virginia beautiful awarded a grant to frederick county to start "walk your human" as one of their "30 grants in thirty days".

Lou: