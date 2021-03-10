Supermoon Bathes Harvest As Farmers Scrub the Fields

Motion, overriding the persuader rule helps keep attorney-client privilege in tact... fernando bustos/lawyer under the persuader rule, if a lawyer were to give advice to one client to help them fight off a union organizing drive, that lawyer would have to disclose all of his labor-employment clients that he does any labor-relations work for.

Supporters of the motion say the rule violates free speech and due process amendments of the constitution... state attorney general ken paxton threw his support behind the motion in a press conference in may... terri with the first major freeze of the season happening this weekend-- some farmers are finishing the final stages of harvest-- and they used the super moon to help do it.

Terri klbk's "elizabeth pace" has mor on moonlight farmers elizabeth?

Elizabeth when most of us might be ending our days-- these guys are starting up again most farmers i spoke to around town say they usually harvest at night-- and jumped on the opportunity to use the super moon as an extra set of lights lloyd arthur//cotton farmer this is what we do.

When you got to go, you got to go and you take care of every opportunity that you can because there's going to be break downs infront of you, there's going to be weather delays.

There's other delays that you have.

Nothing good can happen to this crop at the stage that it's in right now.

So we got to get it harvested.

Born and raised a few miles from his crop-- lloyd arthur follows in the footsteps of his dad-- and his dad's dad to harvest cotton on the same land they used back in the 1930's but he's able to do it in a new way--and with the help of the super moon lloyd arthur//cotton farmer you have that connection, with some people call it the harvest moon or the blood moon.

Just that once in a lifetime opportunity.

Arthur says it's not uncommon to spend late night hours in the field lloyd arthur//cotton farmer it's different at night.

Sometimes you can actually see what you're doing clearer and you don't have the distractions and maybe the wind or what not.

The darkness acts as blinders to his cabin above the plows and the lack in humidity helps make the crop dryer-- and easier to pull lloyd arthur//cotton farmer if the humidity is high and it comes up earlier in the evening, you have to shut down and that makes for a slower day, slower harvest.

So we try to take advantage of those nights and go through because the next rain could be around the corner and we need to get it harvested and ginned.

Starting at about 7 o'clock tuesday morning-- his team worked for almost 15 hours into the night for an average shift now they enter the final stages before tempertures start to drop lloyd arthur//cotton farmerso we're taking advantage of some of the nights that we can go longer knowing that in a day or two we may not get to harvest at all because of the