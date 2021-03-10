NONPROFIT REPORT

Tell us more about it.

Amy.

Joe>> did you know that charitable non-profit organizations create more than fifty four thousand jobs in idaho?

That's according to the idaho non-profit center's twenty sixteen economic impacts report... the united way of south central idaho is one of those organizations... they also work with the idaho non-profit center... the non-profit center says that more than ten percent of the state's private sector jobs are from non-profits... idaho has more than seventy four hundred non-profits which produce a total revenue of more than five billion... the center says that non-profits are a secret economic engine in the state.... and many people who work for those non-profits say they are happy to do it... as long as i can provide for my family that's all i ask for.

Is can provide for my family and then i can take everything else that i got and everything inside of me and give it back to th community and help others.

Idaho is also second in the nation with more than thrity five percent of its