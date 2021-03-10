Woman arrested after 2-year-old accidentally shoots 1-year o

In the local33 crimetracker, a mother has been arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile... after her 2 -year -old accidentally shot his 1-year-old sister in the face last night in north baton rouge... local 33's justin campbell joins us live in studio with more on the story... justin?

A sad story-- police say the mother was just getting a ride with her two kids, from a male companion .

She was actually sitting in the front passenger seat of the car when the shooting happened.

And that's neglect according to authorities.so detectives arrested and charged crystal kinchen last night.here's out it all happened.

Police tell us the 2-year-old crawled from the back seat to the front seat.

Grabbed the gun, and shot his 1-year-old sister.

Police say the mother wasn't paying attention because she was on the phone on facebook.

The male companion, who police believe was his gun...had stepped out of the vehicle and was inside the store when the shooting happened.an eyewitness, that heard the gunshots and saw what happened.

Spoke to local 33 spoke and say since it was an accident, he's not so sure about the mother being charged.

3 "i don't think they should go to jail, i just think it was an accident you k ow, a freak accident, at that you know what i mean and you know accidents happen all the time" after the child was shot, police say the parents "fled the scene" to a local hospital.

The child is still in serious but stable condition.

The child is still in serious but stable condition.