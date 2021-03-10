Drug Roundup

Tonight with some continuing coverage.

More than 50 people are behind bars tonight in monroe county.

Wtva's tanya carter is in aberdeen with more on this developing story.

.

Live stinger live tight sunya....sheriff cecil cantrell said drugs were rampant in monroe county about five years ago but then it started to pick back up again.

Today he wanted to send a message that drugs will not be tolerated in his county.

Vo more than fifty sheriff deputies along with us marshals and mbn agents met for a briefing before hitting the streets.

They were on a mission to arrest 80 people accused of selling drugs in monroe county.

The group then broke up into four smaller teams with each hitting different parts of the county.

I got to ride along with sheriff cecil cantrell as we went searching for ten of those accused drug dealers dealers the sheriff says selling everything from marijuana to crystal meth.

Every stop we made, the sheriff and his deputies were successful in making arrests.

Sot out "..we are watching you ."

Runs :15 super time : :00-:05 sheriff cecil cantrell, monroe county you have to stay after these drug dealers just about on a daily basis because they will take over.

That's what we're doing trying to send a message hey we're watching you you may not think we're watching you but today is proof that we are watching you.

Vo continue the sheriff says the accused face various felony drug charges everything from possession to various felony drug charges everything from possession to intent to sell.

Live tight the sheriff says the accused face various felony drug charges everything from possession to intent to sell.

Reporting from monroe county tanya carter wtva 9 news.

Developing story stinger tight police are on