Preventing Child Abuse in Mesa County

According to officials at 'court appointed special advocates' -- or "casa" -- child abuse continues to be a ágrowing problem in mesa county.

The issue was addressed last night at a community forum, where more than one- hundred residents and professional s discussed possible ways to combat the problem.

Jorma, amber...the executive director of "casa" told me for every 1-thousand children in mesa county, 17 were abused last year.

To put that into perspective, in pueblo, 5 children out of every 1- thousand were abused.... and in denver, 7 children out of every 1- thousand were abused last year.

"casa" is trying to lower these numbers, with the addition of two new child abuse programs. According to officials with the court appointed special advocates, mesa county has the highest rate of child abuse in the entire state.

"we have twice the rate of denver and 3 times the rate of child abuse as pueblo."

Sometimes, these cases claim the lives of children.

"in 2016 so far, there have been three child abuse fatalities."

Now, officials with casa are implementing two new programs to help put an end to child abuse.

The first of which will help train the community on how to spot child abuse in public, and help de- escalate the situation.

"communities now, connecting for kids, is a program that comes here and trains average citizens on how to intervene."

The second program is called epic, executives partnering to invest in children.

"which is a program that brings the business community in to strengthen and support families that work for them."

Casa will handle the communities now program, and will begin in january.

"we're looking at finalizing the contract with those folks at the end of this year, and by january having a kick off meeting."

The epic initiative is looking for businesses to be more involved, and rowland says it's easy to join their cause.

"if other businesses want to get involved, they can either contact the chamber of commerce or epic directly." If you're interested in getting involved, there are a number of organization s holding meetings in the coming months.

The goal for foster care is to get children into 25 new homes by christmas.

Y ou can go to foster-care- of-mesa- county-dot- org, to get more information.

