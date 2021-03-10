Salem softball player signs to play at George Mason

Signing a letter of intent to play at the next level today.

Salem's haellie gordon signed to play softball at the division-1 level for george mason university in fairfax.

The 3-time all conference pitcher of the year chose mason over uva and virginia wesleyan but ultimately decided pitching for the patriots was the best fit.

She currently has a .05 earned run average for her travel team, the maroon crush, and is glad to see all of her hard work pay-off with the chance to play on.

Haellie gordon, george mason commit, "this day means the world to me.

From a really young age when i was in middle school playing for andrew lewis, i knew from that point that i really wanted to play in college.

From that point every single thing i've done to get to this point has been to ultimately play in college.

I've had to do things outside of school ball from travel ball practices 3 days a week to working out here.

I work out at here at velocity 4 times a week at least.

So it's defintely been a lot more than just putting in that time with my team.

I have to do a lot more with pitching and running and stuff like that on my own."

Wall street