Santa's House Interview

The holidays will officially kick off with the opening of santa's house, an annual siouxland tradition, on monday, november 21 at its new location, 416 jackson street, sioux city, from 7 pm to 8 pm.

Admission to santa's house is free.

Children can visit with santa, create free holiday craft projects, and listen to christmas stories read by mrs. claus and the elves.

For a small charge, guests may enjoy delicious treats from mrs. claus' kitchen, have a picture taken with santa, or purchase raffle tickets.

Visitors may also shop santa's gift shop for affordable gifts - most gifts in santa's gift shop are less than $5, with nothing more than $10.

The community is invited to attend any of the following dates: - saturdays: 10 am to 4 pm, november 26, december 3, 10, and 17 - sundays: noon to 4 pm, november 27, december 4, 11, and 18 - tuesdays: 6 pm to 8 pm, november 29, december 6, 13, and 20 - thursdays: 6 pm to 8 pm, december 1, 8, 15, and 22 santa's house is presented by unitypoint health - st.

Luke's partners, goosmann law firm, security national bank, wells fargo, cf industries, adventure staffing, deluxe advertising sales and guarantee roofing and siding.

Proceeds from santa's house will support important programs such as unitypoint health - st.

Luke's children's miracle network, college scholarships, the caring clowns, and comfort care blankets.

Over the past 28 years, santa's house has raised more than $264,000, helping unitypoint health - st.

Luke's provide the best outcome for every patient every time.

