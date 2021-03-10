Hundreds gather for 'Peace Walk Against Hate' in Columbia

Hundreds gathered at Peace Park for a "Peace Walk Against Hate" in Columbia Wednesday night.

Tonight protests against president elect donald trump are hitting the streets of mid- missouri.

The demonstration in columbia just wrapped up within the last 2 hours.

Abc 17's taylor petras joins us live at the courthouse ampitheater where the marched ended.

Taylor -- organizers say tonight was a solidarity event.

Yes, marissa.

Organizers tell m this wasn't an anti- trum march.

They say tonight was about coming together to make sure they feel safe and united.

0:00-0:13 0:14-0:25 0:33-0:42 0:54-1:02 nats tonight hundreds walked the streets of downtown columbia chanting nats and singing.

Audrey - "standin in hate isn't effective, standing in silence won't do anything either.

It won't show how you rfeel we felt like our voices needed to be heard.

Mu student aubrey lockwood organized the peace walk against hate.

It brought in people from all across mid- missouri like caitlin wisdom.

