Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

UMD Men's Hockey Has Another Tough Weekend Ahead

Credit: KQDS
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
UMD Men's Hockey Has Another Tough Weekend Ahead
UMD Men's Hockey Has Another Tough Weekend Ahead
The Bulldogs are hitting the road for Omaha.

As for the men... they sported the number one badge for two weeks but after a split with western michigan... bulldogs fell to number two in this week's poll... and things aren't getting any easier for this team... traveling to omaha for the wekeend.

Scott sandelin umd head coach>> again you turn the page you turn around it's another good team that's playing well right now.

Coming off a big weekend in miami scoring 11 goals.

We got

Advertisement

Related news coverage

MD 09122016 6p Pt 1

MD 09122016 6p Pt 1

WTWO
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 08.30.16

NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 08.30.16

WAGM
Chip Matthews last show

Chip Matthews last show

WMGT

You might like