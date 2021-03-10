coach's corner on tony

"thanks again for joining us for another wednesday night edition of coach's corner, as we always do on wednesday nights we talk about what's going on with the dallas cowboys.

Big news this week, tony romo's ready, he's been cleared, but they've made the decision to stick with dak prescott, which from a personal standpoint, i think is the right thing to do.

So let's talk about how tony's handled that.

What a professional.

In this day and age of, i like to call the nfl the "look at me" league, every time somebody does something that's normal, they jump up and say look at me, look at what i just did.

So to see a guy that put the team first, even though it's hurting him, he knows that, we all know that, he's a competitor, especially at that quarterback position, surrounded by a great team, he decides to come out publicly and talk about how well dak is playing and how well he's doing things and how supported he's going to be as a backup quarterback.

So thanks again for being with us again tonight on coach's corner, back to you guys.">>