Sonora Ready For Matchup With Spearman 11/16/16

School football postseason rolls into week two....a-k-a the area round....and the sonora broncos have roared into the postseason on fire.... their only loss of the season came at the hands of two-a powerhouse and probable state title contender iraan back in week six of the regular season..but since then bronco nation has been stampeding through opponents....going five and oh...including last week's bi- district fifty three to thirty five bi-district win against tolar....head coach david sine and his broncos talk about what all it's taken for them to get to this point <<(david sine/sonora head football coach):" we've got, what i feel like is one of the best running backs in west texas, along with one of the best quarterbacks in west texas.

And our receiving core has done a wonderful job.

Defensively we've improved every game.

So i'm excited about it.

Our defensive staff has a great plan put into place."(andrew martinez/ senior center): " just with all the seniors and the leadership that's been getting out.

Just everybody helping out each other and looking out for each other.

With 18 seniors, there's a lot of leadership that goes on