Phantoms top Penguins for 7th straight win

The last time they did it?

2008...final year of the philadelphia phantoms at the spectrum before there move to adirondack... ...first-place and rival wilkes-barre/scranton in town tonight...phantoms trying to cut their lead to just 2 points...-2:31 left in the 2nd period, phantoms down 1-0, radel fazleev in the corner crosses to corban knight, his first shot is blocked, but gets the rebound to go for the equalizer, his 4th of the season, 1-1-less than six minutes into the 3rd period, mark zengerle shoots a dribbler to the net, tristan jarry makes the initial save, but greg carey gets the rebound and buries it home, his 8th of the season for the 2-1 phantoms lead-less than a minute later, travis sanheim's shot is blocked, but the rebound bounces out to taylor leier, and he lights the lamp for his 4th of the year, t.j.

Brennan adeed an empty - netter...phantoms win their