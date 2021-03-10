Evansville's own Don Mattingly

Own don mattingly is back in town - letting the community know about two special upcoming events.

Mattingly, along with philadelphia phillies pitcher jerad eickhoff who's also from evansville, gave details about the annual night of memories in january - and the second mattingly charities event november 30th.

Tickets are still on sale for that event, dubbed "an intimate evening with friends", at the evansville museum of arts, history and science.

Both men say it's an honor to give back to the community that gave them so much.

Jerad eickhoff, phillies pitcher says, "it means a lot because these guys have done a lot just in the game itself and off the field too.

You know, don, he's got a lot of things he's doing off the field.

It's a really cool thing.

He's touched a lot of people's lives and helping a lot of people.

So that's something in itself to look up to."

Don mattingly, miami marlins manager says, "it feels really good being able to do things.

You know, you really want to help your community.and for me, it's always been kids.

This game has been a game that's given me a lot.

And you always want to try to give back."

Other special guests attending night of memories include baseball great roger clemens, nfl hall of famer bob griese, and st.

Louis cardinals pitcher carlos martinez.