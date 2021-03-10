Taney County To Stop Accepting Springfield Inmates

David the springfield police department is losing one of its contracts to send inmates to another county.

The taney county sheriff's office said this week... it will no longer accept inmates from springfield.

Kolr 10's "jenifer abreu" tells us... ***why and ***what's next for the department.

Abreu: this is not the first time the springfield police department had to deal with this.

They can't use the greene county jail due to overcrowding.

Miller county recently accepted inmates for a while but cancelled the contract..

And joplin declined an agreement this month.

Now the police chief says they are working on other options.

Chief paul williams, springfield police dept.

" we've been trying to work together to make it work..

Disapointed, but certainly understand," sheriff jimmie russell, taney co.

: was just trying to help them providing a place for them to go, and didn't work out.

Taney county sheriff jimmie russell says they have the room for extra inmates, but it's the booking process that they are not staffed to do.

Sheriff jimmie russell, taney co.

"they was wanting to bring more than what we can safely handle, and we are not going to do that," chief paul williams, springfield police dept.

"he called me the first weekend and said 'i've only got one booking officer overnight, and you're bringing 5, 10, 12 people here, they can't handle that influx."

Russel says he tried setting a limit on the number of inmates being sent at one time, but that didn't work.

Sheriff jimmie russell, taney co.

"i can limit the number to whatever i need to to ensure the safety and security of our fcility and of the inmates, but theuy told me we had to take whatever tehy sent," chief paul williams, springfield police dept.

"the contract has no limit, but he and i have been talking on a regular basis and it's been kind of an informal limit, he says hey we cannot handle more than this, and i put a word out to my people say hey we are going to limit it to this," the contract with taney county is still valid for another 60 days after the date the notice was given.

Chief williams says he is now exploring other options..

Hoping to have something set up before the two months is up.

Chief paul williams, springfield police dept.

"we went over a year without any ability to house municipal prisoners.

After the greene county sheriff closed thejail here so, i hope we are not back in that position but we could be back in that position in 60 days," abreu the city filed suit to force greene county to start accepting inmates again.

That suit is still on-going.