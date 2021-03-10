Rodricus Crawford's mother's reaction

Rodricus Crawfords mother shares her feelings on her son's murder conviction being overturned

At nine.i'm marquel sennet.sennet.in tonight's top story..((sennet)) the louisiana supreme court orders a new trial for a shreveport man on death row.

Rodricus crawford was found guilty in 2013 for the murder of his one year old son.son.a crime his mother says he never committed.

((abbie)) "little ol me.

Down in the south.

Don't have no money, black.

What else can we do?"(marquel sennet) (marquel sennet)no hope and no options.that's what abbie crawford says she was left with when her son was found guilty of capital murder in 2013.((abbie))"no parent should have to go through seeing their child be convicted and go on death row and go on death row for something he didn't do.

That's a didn't do.

That's a hard, hard pill to swallow."

Swallow."(marquel sennet) (marquel sennet)her son... rodricus crawford was accused of killing his one-year-old son.

But rodricus always maintained his innocence.

((abbie crawford)) "he never did have hard feelings on none of it."((abbie crawford)) ((abbie crawford)) "he made me a lot of days hold my head up.

Keep a smile on my face."

(marquel sennet)(marquel sennet)and she was and she was finally given a reason to smile.((abbie crawford)) "he'll answer prayer.

I'm a true believer he'll answer prayers."(marquel sennet)a caddo parish jury unanimously sentenced him to death.but wednesday the louisiana supreme court overturned her son's conviction and sentencing.

((abbie crawford)) "but the father done took me through it.

He done took me through it and i can still smile."(marquel sennet)the court ordered a new trial for her trial for her son...after he spent three years on death row.((abbie)) "cause he will make a way, when you ain't got no money.

(laughs)"((sennet)) the caddo parish district attorney is re-attorney is re- assigning the case to a new assistant district attorney.

They will re-evaluate the case to determine what action is needed to move