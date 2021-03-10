Move beyond the expense and hazards of coal.

Wendy bredhold says, "let's show them that this is what this community wants.

We want them to transition away from coal to clean energy" marching downtown... evansville residents are urging vectren to do away with coal and instead focus on clean... renewable energy.

The sierra club is pushing for the transition as vectren finalizes it's 20 year plan.

A sierra club representative presented a letter to the utility company ceo addressing the changes earlier today.

Nats rally move beyond the expense and hazards of coal... that's the message during a rally for a clean energy future hosted by the sierra club.

Evansville residents and vectren customers gathered at the four freedoms monument to urge the utility company to invest in clean energy.

Wendy bredhold, sierra club beyond coal campaign representative says, "it was recently revealed that evansville lives in the highest area of super polluting coal plants in the country and that was pretty startling to learn.

We know that we live amongst a lot of coal plants but t know that we live amongst the most polluting coal plants in the country is a disturbing fact."

Vectren is in the process of finalizing it's 20 year energy plan.

The group rallying for a clean plan marched from the four freedoms monument... down riverside drive... to vectren headquarters... so a representative could deliver a letter to the ceo... in the letter -- the group asks vectren not to invest 240 million dollars into plants to keep them running -- but instead retire them.

Bredhold says, "another was that they not retire the coal plants and replace them with natural gas because there are a lot of issues surrounding natural gas and climate change as well.

And of course, as we're seeing with the dakota access fight that's going on right now, there's all kinds of other repercussions of natural gas."

In a statement from vectren... the corporate communications director says the company has conducted a series of public meetings.

And... vectren has modeled scenarios it will present at the final public meeting.

Nats some customers say they're hopeful vectren will heed their advice and be a leader in the region for clean energy.

The final vectren public stakeholder meeting is november 29th at headquarters.