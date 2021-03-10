Businesses still struggling to stay afloat one year after the pandemic

It’s been almost a year since the state of California shut down businesses to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Nearly one year after the state of california shut down businesses to stop the spread of covid19... how is our local economy doing?

New at 5 -- action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding.

-- ana -- what will it take for businesses to bounce back from the constant restrictions?

One economics professor tells me, what will help businesses bounce back from these constant restrictions... is eventually reaching that herd immunity.

I checked in with diego tantardini-- who runs a bakery here in redding.

He tells me-- the constant restrictions have been tough.

Because of the pandemic, they lost a lot of business.

Even with the vaccine rolling out, tantardini remains cautiously optimistic.

I think it will.

We dont know when.

And if something else changes who knows, cause we saw that the vaccine is rolling out but still nothing changed.

We're still in the red tier, purple tier.

The system didn't change.

So we need to see what happens next.// the way to support, in addition to going to the various industries that are opening back up, is to just be thoughtful of their situation tantardini says they've had to find new ways to keep business afloat.

Such as cutting their hours and even doing delivery.

Eckhardt tells action news now, the best way to help businesses survive during the pandemic is to: follow the c-d-c guidelines... shop locally... and adhere to a business' safety protocols.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now