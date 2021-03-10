AFSCME Rockford Protest

Happened as a result of an impasse declared in negotiations with the state on a new contract.

the illinois labor relations board rules illinois and its largest public employee union -- are at an impasse.

That means the governor can implement his last, best contract offer...without more negotiations.

((eric)) hundreds of afscme union members took to the streets in downtown rockford to protest governor rauner's proposal.

This was the message several rockford area state workers chanted towards gov.

Bruce rauner.

Among those protesting ---cathy lane demanding what she calls a fair labor contract with the state.

Cathy lane/president of afscme 448 "what we need to do is negotiate.

We do belive we can still negotiate.

We don't believe we are at impasse and we believe there are other issues we can address and he's refusing to do that."

The demonstration aimed at protesting a labor board decision that state's contract negotiations with the its largest labor union are at an impasse- essentially giving rauner the power to implement his proposal without more negotiation.

Lane says that will increase her health insurance, freeze her pay -- and use unpaid volunteers to fill certian positions other than paid state employees.

Cathy lane/president of afscme 448 "we believe at this point in time the health insurance and raising it 100 percent is not appropriate.

It's not something people can live with."

Governor bruce rauner's office issuing a statement saying---"rather than protesting a 40-hour work week, merit pay and volunteerism, it's time to move forward together as the state implements this fair and reasonable contract."

But these state workers clearly disagree-- glenn sago/afscme union member "we were willing to negotiate with the governor and we just want to let everyone know that we didn't stop negotiating, it was the governor that did that."

Union members saying if a deal can't be reached ,, they are prepared to strike.

Gail greenblatt/afscme union member "i think we will absolutley consider that as an option.

It is not anyone of us wants to do, but if we are faced with a choice of loosing the opportunity to service people the way we need to then we are going to have to make that hard decision."

Rauner estimates his contract proposal will save the state three billion dollars over four years.

