For december 5.

Many u-p towns could be finally seeing snow in coming days....with snow comes winter parking bans.

Marquette, iron mountain, kingsford, and escanaba's bans will be put in effect at the first snowfall.

Escanaba's ban doesn't officially start until december first - but public safety says it will be moved up if need be.all four areas are expected to see snow tomorrow - with the heaviest snow expected to fall near lake superior.sstorm team three chief meteorologist tom kippen will have more on this weekend's forecast in a few minutes.

And be sure to check with your local police as to whether or not your parking ban is being enforced this weekend.