Gas station robbed in north Macon

The Walthall Chevron gas station in Macon was robbed Thursday morning.

The walthall chevron gas station on riverside drive was robbed early this morning.

Deputies say a man wearing a mask and holding a gun, entered the store just after 1:00 and demanded money from the cashier.

The employee handed over money and the suspect ran off toward the burger king.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket.

