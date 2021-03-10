Beca gearing up for Pottsgrove in state opener

Wendy davis: >>>dan moscaritolo:beca lost its final two regular season games, leaving a few question marks as to how long their postseason run would last.

But the golden hawks bounced back, got healthy, knocked off central and saucon valley en route to a district 11 championship....next up for becahi, the opening round of the 4-a state tournament tomorrow...the golden hawks begin their quest for piaa glory against district i champ pottsgrove up at northern lehigh.the falcons may not jump off the film...but beca coach kyle haas says they play old school football...led by running back rahsul faison.

