BEING THANKFUL IN RELATIONSHIP

Dr. Sam is here to talk about communication in relationships, and how to be thankful in relationships

In relationships....which as we know is very important if we want successful relationships... how to talk to children so they listen and follow directions.

Dr. scott joined the child & family center in june 2012 after completing her graduate training at the university of central florida and an apa accredited internship at the west virginia school of medicine.

She currently practices in easton and salisbury offering therapeutic and assessment services for children, adolescents, and adults.

She also offers parent management training and couples counseling.

Biographical information dr. scott received her bachelor of science degree in psychology with honors from the university of massachusetts, amherst.

As an undergraduate, dr. scott focused her research and clinical work on examining early disruptive behavior problems and academic difficulties for high-risk youth.

She went on to complete her graduate training under the supervision of dr. deborah c.

Beidel, at the university of central florida where she continued to study and treat children and adolescents with a variety of academic, otional and behavioral difficulties.

She also obtained extensive training in offering comprehensive psychological, neuropsychological, and educational assessments.

Her research efforts focused on emotion regulation as well as the behavioral and physiological responses of children with selective mutism to good morning delmarva!

