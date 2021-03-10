Trump Supporters Boycott Pepsi

((chris)) president obama is now saying people sharing fake news on social media is a growing concern.

((marissa)) buzzfeed reports show fake news stories were shared more than real ones in the weeks before election day and political candidates were sharing them too.

One man behind the political hoaxes told the washington post there wasn't anything they could write that people wouldn't believe.

Both facebook and google have announced they will no longer allow fake news sites to use their ad-selling services.

((chris)) some trump supporters are boycotting pepsico -- after fake information was posted on social media.

They claim pepsico's ceo told trump fans to "take their business elsewhere."

Sites meant to trick people posted the quote and the ceo has congratulated trump on his victory.

Pepsi hasn't commented on the issue.

