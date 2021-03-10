Holiday Tree Arrives on Church Street

It's a moment that for many, means the holidays are here.

The arrival of the church street tree!

This 45-foot blue spruce tree was plucked from a williston home and delivered to church street this morning.

Barrett tree service did much of the heavy lifting.

Tim thompson - who's family donated the tree - said it was a bittersweet moment.

"(tim thompson) there was mixed emotions when it got lifted off my front yard because literally it's the only tree on my front yard rigth on 2-a but i'm very excited to see it decorated."

When he moved into his home 19 years ago, thompson says this mammoth tree was just six or seven feet tall.

The tree will