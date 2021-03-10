Woodley Returns

Actress Shailene Woodley and other celebrities are at Standing Rock to discuss issues regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline.

It's the first time woodley has been back since her arrest.

She joined standing rock youth, chairman dave archambault, and other celebrities for a learning circle.

Actor ezra miller, who is in the new harry potter film, was also in attendance.

Chairman archambault noted that he doesn't think energy transfer partners will get the permit to drill under lake oahe at least for the next 30 days.

There has been a lot of attention around woodley's october 10th arrest.

She is grateful for the support... but not at the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

Shailene woodley: "and it's beautiful that as an actor i have a platform to be able to bring attention to causes, but why did it take me, a white, non-native woman getting arrested for people to share it on social media and sign a petition and start to care."

(lauren kalberer/kx news) woodley--who starred in divergent--is scheduled for trial february 22nd in morton county (tom gerhardt/kx news) it appears as though protest campers are preparing for the winter.