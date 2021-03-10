T&F Bubbly Bridal Event

We are looking for a hard free warning.

Temperatures will move in the low 50s in the 20s.

Make sure to bring them indoors so they can stay safe during this freeze a we move in the afternoon hours tomorrow.

It will be similar today getting to 55-degrees for that high temperature.

>> joining me is the owner of of yellow umbrella events.

We are talking about this weekend that sounds so cool.

It is a bridal of bubbly brides.

Talk to me about what you're doing.

At the red side saturday from 1:00-4:00.

We have a chance and as well a ideas and -- >> so true.

You are obviously amazing at what you do.

>> we actually work with all types first off.

We work with the scenario and there we are in the family situation and everything about them and all the dreams that they have about their wedding.

We try to see what is the location for them.

There's so many different questions we ask and that's chatting about your wedding.

>> very personal and detailed.

What will you do with the brides with this event?

>> it's any weddings that occur outside of your home.

We will talk about weddings that occur outside of the country.

>> i want a destination wedding.

What can girls expect a far a and has everything in work that day.

>> you can purchase tickets online for $8 or $10 at the door tomorrow.

They will be offering up in door prizes.

Each has their own prize that they will getting away.

Also free cake.

What would be one of the best pieces of advice this.

>>> looking for the definition here.

>> first of all, come to this event.

>> this is what i really love about what you are doing here.

There are tons of vendors and it's a cattle call and everyone is rushing through and it's overwhelming.

They are putting on a core event here and have ten of the top vendors that people can come and you can personally love these folks and understand what's