Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

ARL cuts ribbon on new area for quarantined animals

Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
ARL cuts ribbon on new area for quarantined animals
ARL cuts ribbon on new area for quarantined animals
A new space is now available for sick and homeless dogs in Berks County.

Rob vaughn: there is a new space for sick and homeless dogs in berks county.

The animal rescue league held a ribbon-cutting for its new quarantine area today.

The new structure is separate from the shelter in cumru township..

The a-r-l says it will be a comfortable area where dogs can recover from contagious illnesses.

&lt;.

You might like