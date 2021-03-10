ARL cuts ribbon on new area for quarantined animals
Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PADuration: 0 shares 1 views
A new space is now available for sick and homeless dogs in Berks County.
Rob vaughn: there is a new space for sick and homeless dogs in berks county.
The animal rescue league held a ribbon-cutting for its new quarantine area today.
The new structure is separate from the shelter in cumru township..
The a-r-l says it will be a comfortable area where dogs can recover from contagious illnesses.
<.