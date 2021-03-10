The Crock-Pot Queen: Sweet potato casserole

Our Crock-Pot Queen, Terri-Lynn Frasher, shows us how to make a sweet potato casserole in the slow cooker.

Stay cool.

Ksn local news at 4 living well continues now.

??

>> and welcome back to living well.

We have our favorite crockpot queen carolyn frasier here.

>> it is my pilgrim crown.

>> not hat but crown.

So we're making sweet potato casserole today.

>> it is simple as all my dishes are.

I thought i'd go along with the theme.

I might try a turkey breast in here.

You want to grease your pan first.

Then you're going to cut your sweet potatoes.

You want to cut them in half inch cubes.

It says three and a half pounds.

It is huge.

So two of these three and a half pounds or three of these medium ones.

>> it's a side.

>> what you want to do is take butter, twob table spoons and a half a cup of brown sugar.

The recipe calls for 3/4's but that was too sweet.

Table spoons and a half a cup of brown sugar.

The recipe calls for 3/4's but that was too sweet.

Wo table spoons and a half a cup of brown sugar.

The recipe calls for 3/4's but that was too sweet.

You want to heat this up in the microwave and coat all of it.

>> glaze it.

>> kind of.

Coat all your potatoes in it so they're nice and coated.

It is very even.

We'll do that.

Once we're done with that you want to put right on top -- >> you're not going to measure?

You just do it.

>> the recipe called for two table spoons.

Too sweet.

>> vanilla.

>> i love vanilla.

>> that's because you're awesome.

>> you're awesome.

>> i have not seen sweet potatoes prepared with this flavoring.

>> you're going to do that for now on.

>> i'm making sweet potatoes tonight, which is really funny.

>> i put a little salt on top to bring out the flavor.

Then cook on high for three hours.

When it's done it's tender.

Then we'll stir it up one more time and put two cups or half a bag of mini marshmallows on top.

It is chunkier than regular.

It is so soft that is just falls apart in your mouth.

>> you can smash it.

>> you have that option.

>> this looks so good.

>> we're so excited you were here to show us that.