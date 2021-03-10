Neighbors identify woman killed in Carroll County brush fire

New at five a 92-year old cana woman was killed in a brush fire next to her home.

Now, as the family mourns, fire crews are trying to make sure the fire can't rekindle in the dry conditions.

Wdbj7's eamon o'meara joins us live from the scene.

Eamon, what do we know at this point?

Melissa, the virginia forestry department says anna may thompson was raking and burning leaves today when she lost control of the fire.

In trying to put it out, she was burned and killed.

The fire started in the backyard but quickly spread.

Fire crews tell me they put more than three thousand gallons of water on this one acre space, but there are still problems. there are flare ups they're trying to deal with, and likely will be for at least the next day or two.

The forestry department says this fire jumped from the pile of burning leaves to the woods very quickly.

David edwards, forestry technician i'd say a matter of minutes.

What people aren't understanding is even though they have an area cleaned around, the fire are actually spotting 50-100 feet depending on the size of the debris pile that they're burning.

Edwards confirms carroll county is in a burn ban now and this is, unfortunately, what can happen with open flames with how dry it is.

I spoke with several family members today, who out of respect declined to go on camera.

They tell me this fire was close to being twice as tragic.

That's because thompson's paralyzed son was inside the trailer at the time and didn't know the fire was happening and even if he did, he likely couldn't have gotten out.

However, melissa, fire crews were able to stop the blaze just short of the