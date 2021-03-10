Some break through research was discussed at an Alzheimer's luncheon in Santa Barbara along with awards including one for acting legend Kirk Douglas.
Alzheimer's break through and Kirk Douglas award at lunch
New information in the battle against alzheimer's has been revealed at the third annual "your brain matters" luncheon in santa barbara.
Over 500 attended an awards presentation and heard the latest information on possible cures for alzheimers..
A leading researcher says the disease is the health care crisis of the century -- but here have been break throughs in reaseach.
Maria carrilloalzheimer's association " before analyoda imaging... in alzehimers disease today " .
Legendary actor kirk douglas and his wife anne recieved the leadership award at the luncheon.
Douglas will be 100 years old next month and thanked those attending in a video tape presentation.
