CISCO VS CHILDRESS

Class 3a division 2... number 2 cisco and number 9 childress in wichita falls... ------1st quarter..

Cisco qb kase gayle takes off......finally brought down across midfield at the childress 41 --------gayle caps drive with a 6-yd td 7-0 cisco -------2nd quarter..

Childress 14-play drive stretches into 2nd qtr......bo lott 2yd td (failed 2-pt conv) 7-6 cisco and the score from city view... 2)cisco loboes(9-1) 9)childress bobcats(8-3)3 3