Monticello/Maroa-Forsyth set for semifinals

Ten network.

((bret))to high school football now where we're on to the semi finals.we have seven central illinois teams remaining -- all playing for the chance to make it to memorial stadium next weekend to play for a state title.

Monticello is in the final four for the first time since 2002.the sages have rolled through the postseason so far -- averaging 46 points per game.now they face their toughest test all season though in ic catholic out of elmurst.they're the number one overall seed and the top ranked team in the state.

Riley austin: "we feel like we're going in here planning to win.

We don't feel like we're an underdog at all."

Cully welter:"it's always nice to be home especially when we're playing a team with the caliber of immaculate conception but we'll get a good crowd out here, feel comfortable and give us an opportunity to relax and play our best game."monticello and ic catholic get underway at three tomorrow.

Meanwhile in 2a -- maroa- forsyth returns home tomorrow hosting shelbyville.the trojans beat duquoin last week on their turf -- now the 10th- seeded rams come to town fresh off a shutout win over st.

Thomas more in the quarterfinals.

Josh jostes:"our kids feel like we're battle-tested.

I've been around a lot of great football teams and we played a great schedule.

We would hang our hat on the competition we've had to face."luke hoback: "looking at this as the last few weeks definitely transitions on to the field and helps us play a lot better, and bring us all together as seniors."maroa- forsyth and shelbyville kick off tomorrow at one.

((bret))((aaron))((roscoe)) ((anchor)) and still to come...