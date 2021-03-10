Marine Surprises Mom & Brother in Munday

<<"got this whole surprise together, it was so hard to keep it from my little brother, so hard.

That was probably the hardest part.

And then finally get to see him, it just..

Made my day.

It's been perfect.">> 3 a munday football player and his mother received the surprise of a lifetime after their marine loved one showed up to the munday pep-rally this morning for the mogul's playoff game..

Game..that's right..

His mother..

Nor his brother had any idea..

And our sister station in midland was able to capture the sounds and emotionally beautiful reactions from the reunion..

Take a look..

<< >> >> 3 very touching story... and by the way.... the munday moguls beat the cross plains buffalos tonight by 60 to zero to move on to the next round of the pla.

Playoffs....definitely sweater weather