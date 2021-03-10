West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee recites chandi path in Nandigram | Watch full video

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee recited Chandi path in Nandigram on March 9.

Banerjee visited a temple and a mausoleum in Nandigram.

The TMC supremo, after addressing a party workers' meeting, paid her reverence at the local mazar, popular among members of the minority community, and then offered prayers at Maa chandi temple nearby.

She also visited a roadside stall, where she prepared tea for the customers.

Mamata will face former aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram battle.

