Titans cruise to NCAA second round

Despite a windy day at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh cruised past Washington University to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Division 3... oshkosh opening up the playoffs against washington university missouri the titans doing a lot on the ground due to the wind early on - mitch gerhartz leaps into the endzone from two yards out to put oshkosh up 14.
Then a little bit later - brett kasper answers a washington td with a 56 yard strike to johnny eagan - titans lead by 14 again.
They kept piling it on from there - devin linzenmeyer makes a nice cut inside on his way to the endzone - the titans put up 28 in the quarter.
They're moving on to the next round with a 49-13 win.
Pat ceroni: "i think we did a great job, all the coaches, and the players preparing for what today was going to be.
Offensively we did a great job preparing our offense to run the ball.
Defensively we had a plan, everybody did a good job.
You can have a plan, but i think once you get punched in the mout it's over.
I think we executed it perfect.