Bears Fall In Season Finale

Missouri State loses in their season finale to Youngstown State.

Megan the missouri state football season... has had it's share of... ups and downs.

But in stec's second season as head coach... no one can argue the team has improved.

And today the bears looked to close out the year... by upsetting youngstown state.

One of the best bears linebackers in school history.

Dylan cole being honored for senior day.

==== we pick it up in the first quarter.

Martin ruiz punches it in from one yard out.

Number 14 penguins have a 14 to nothing lead.

=== then in the second quarter.

Brodie lambert finds zach hoover.

Who takes this 63 yards to the house.

Bears trail 27-10.

=== then in the fourth.

Lambert gets his second t-d pass of the game.

Hitting erik furmanek over the middle.

That makes it 51-17.

=== but the penguins were dominate on the ground today.

572 net rushing yards.

Here's 61 of them.

Joe alessi for six .

Bears fall in their finale 65-20.

"yeah we are hurt that is for sure.

This is going to be in the back of our minds all off season.

I do know that it's going to fuel us though just like last off season.

We worked our tails off and we are going to work even harder this off season.

The bad part is that we can't have guys like this around here anymore.

That's where i personally and the rest of