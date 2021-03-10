Football Semifinals Nov 19 2016

<<(now your local sports with wmbd's dan molloy)>> <<dan molloy>> <<(tim thornton/peoria high coach) "all the time and the hard work and all the years and the kids that came before these guys that set it up and all built it, and then these guys to come out and finish it.

It's just exhilarating.">> <<dan molloy>> peoria high, a basketball school for most of its history, is now one win away from its first state football championship.

<<dan molloy>> three central illinois teams entered semifinal weekend with a shot to reach champaign, all three looking for their first state titles.

We kick things off tonight in class 5a, with the pride of peoria.

The peoria high lions on the road against morris in the class 5a semifinals.

1q... hand-off to geno hess up the middle... he breaks free and gets the first touchdown of the game.

In the second qtr... from the five yard line hess gets the ball again and gets into the endzone for the touchdown.

Late in the third... hess gets the ball... slips a tackle and runs around some deffenders and gets into the endzone for the touchdown that would tie the game after the extra point kick.

At the end of the third... on fourth down... jaleen james gets through the line and tackles the runningback for a loss of yards.

With just seconds left in the third... coran taylor fakes a hand-off to hess and runs it up the right side of the field for a 44 yard touchdown to make it a two touchdown game.peoria beats morris 43 to 35.

<<coran taylor/junior qb: "it feels great, all the hard work that we put in in the summer is finally paying off to our goal that we wanted to get to and we got there, so it feels great."jaleen james/senior rb: "i've been part of all types of playoffs.

Three years on varsity i've been to playoffs, quaterfinals, semi finals, and now state and now state."aaron jowers/senior wr/db: "now we know we've got the city on our backs now.

I hope everbody is watching on tv.

And just, we want to win, we gonna win.">> <<dan molloy>> the lions will play vernon hills next saturday for the 5a state title.

Dee-mack with a chance to make history - chiefs last made the state title game in 1987.

Scoreless in the 2nd, full back jared reese goes up the middle, the senior gets inside the 5.

2 plays later, the 2-time all-stater punches it in... 6-0 dee-mack.

Big day for preston lester - he scores on 4th and goal, one of his 3 touchdowns... it's 21-7 chiefs.

Jacob carnicle finishes a 21-play, ten minute drive to put it away... the dee-mack chiefs are heading to champaign!

<<job linboom/dee-mack head coach: ">> <<dan molloy>> it'll be dee-mack against maroa-forsyth friday at 1 o'clock for the 2a championship.

In 4a, canton plays its first-ever state semifinal game, against powerhouse rochester.

First half, all-state senior cameron lucas levels the rochester receiver, who somehow hangs on.

But the rockets are just too strong, the 5-time state champs end the best playoff run in canton school history, 49-21.