Central punishes Juniata in title game, 49-0

Against syracuse.

To the high school ranks, the central scarlet dragons looked ready to roll as they kicked off the d-6 triple 'a' title game with juniata.

Indians punting, but cam norris blocks it, and then pounces on it, as the scarlet dragons take over at the 8.

Alex hoenstine would make short work of it, following in a wall of blockers, as central goes ahead 14-0.

To the second quarter, it's hoenstine on the move and finding chase smith, ans smith is going to cover a lot of ground, eventually racing in for the central score.

A few plays later, special teams are back, and blocking another punt, but this time, kyle dodson pounces on it.

Dragons knocking on the door later in the second, and norris punches it in as central raises the title with a dominating 49-0 performance.